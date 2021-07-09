Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from July 14-15.



Panel Details:

Title: Next Generation Small Molecules in Oncology

Panel date and time: Thursday, July 15, 9:00 a.m. ET