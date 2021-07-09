checkAd

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Adrian Gottschalk, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from July 14-15.

Panel Details:
Title: Next Generation Small Molecules in Oncology
Panel date and time: Thursday, July 15, 9:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the panel can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology.

Media Contact:

Fanny Cavalié, Foghorn Therapeutics
fcavalie@foghorntx.com

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy
gregory.kelley@ogilvy.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Allan Reine, Foghorn Therapeutics
areine@foghorntx.com

Hans Vitzthun, LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com





