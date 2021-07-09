IM Cannabis Closes Acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMCC)(CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, …

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMCC)(CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM"), a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis, are pleased to announce, further to IMC's press release on July 6, 2021, the closing of IMC's acquisition of MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. ("MYM") (CSE:MYM), previously announced on April 1, 2021 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). "We are extremely pleased to have closed the acquisition of MYM. Strategically, this Transaction is consistent with IMC's focus on premium and super premium segments of the cannabis market for consumers and patients in all markets. With coast-to-coast distribution, including a strong leadership position in Eastern Canada, Highland Grow will further enhance our distribution capabilities, fast-track our entrance into new markets and results in additional opportunities to export premium cannabis products to Israel and Germany," said Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC.