checkAd

Volkswagen H1 Operating Profit EUR 11 Billion vs Consensus EUR 8.5 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
09.07.2021, 14:55  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.Consensus was 8.5 billion eurosVolkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion EurosSays deliveries to customers of …

  • (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.
  • Consensus was 8.5 billion euros
  • Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros
  • Says deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit
  • Says the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development
  • Says bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact in H2
Volkswagen Vz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Volkswagen H1 Operating Profit EUR 11 Billion vs Consensus EUR 8.5 Billion (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.Consensus was 8.5 billion eurosVolkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion EurosSays deliveries to customers of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Colruyt Increases Online Pharmacy Newpharma Stake to 61%
Protector Forsikring Q2 Net Income NOK 267.3 Million
Maersk Drilling Gets Contract Extension from Equinor for USD 10.5 Million
Credit Suisse Names Janice Hu CEO of China
Sydbank Raises Net Income Outlook to DKK 1,150-1,350 Million, Reverses Impairment Charges
Recordati Starts Process to Strengthen Corporate Governance
Vitrolife Q2 Revenue SEK 382 Million
Tesla Likely to Beat Q2 Consensus, but Bitcoin Risk Is Uncertain, Wells Fargo Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
Novozymes Bioenergy Business Threatened by Electric Cars, Bank of America Says
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Tesla May Need New Capital for More Capacity, New Products, BofA Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:19 Uhr
15:10 Uhr
14:52 Uhr
14:52 Uhr
14:52 Uhr
12:05 Uhr
11:50 Uhr
Börse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
10:45 Uhr
09:09 Uhr
07:52 Uhr
Aktien: Tesla hängt am Todeskreuz
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare