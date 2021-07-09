Volkswagen H1 Operating Profit EUR 11 Billion vs Consensus EUR 8.5 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 14:55 | 28 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 14:55 | (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.Consensus was 8.5 billion eurosVolkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion EurosSays deliveries to customers of … (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.Consensus was 8.5 billion eurosVolkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion EurosSays deliveries to customers of … (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.

Consensus was 8.5 billion euros

Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros

Says deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit

Says the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development

Says bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact in H2



