Volkswagen H1 Operating Profit EUR 11 Billion vs Consensus EUR 8.5 Billion
- (PLX AI) – Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Operating profit of around 11 billion Euros.
- Consensus was 8.5 billion euros
- Volkswagen expects first half 2021 Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 10 billion Euros
- Says deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the first half of the current year, leading to a very strong Group turnover as well as a very high operating profit
- Says the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development
- Says bottleneck in semiconductors has shifted and will rather impact in H2
