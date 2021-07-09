checkAd

Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the Second Quarter 2021 before the opening of the market on July 29, 2021. Protolabs will host a call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ugs54z8.

To access the live call, please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EDT start time. An audio replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website beginning approximately two hours following the end of the conference call.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the world’s leading digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom components in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables supply chain agility throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.



