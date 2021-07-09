checkAd

SRAX to Host Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, and more as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced several prominent keynote speakers for the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference, a one-day investor event featuring more than 10 leading blockchain and crypto-focused companies.

Event: 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference
Date: Thursday, July 15th, 2021
Time: 11:30 am ET – 6:30 pm ET
Register Here: https://blockchain21.mysequire.com/

H.C. Wainwright is the premium sponsor for this conference, which is set to take place between 11:30am ET – 6:30pm ET on July 15th. In addition to the 10+ blockchain and crypto companies, this year’s conference features the following speakers:

Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, crypto & blockchain pioneer, 2020 presidential candidate, and father. Pierce spent years founding, advising, and investing in hundreds of disruptive businesses. His contributions to the blockchain and broader technology industry have been integral to the development of countless innovations, including the first major marketplace for virtual goods in online gaming, which is expected to grow to $190B by 2025. As a pioneer in blockchain and digital currency, Pierce co-developed Security Token Offering (STO) and helped create the first Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) as a new way to launch digital currencies – shortly after creating EOS, Stablecoin & Tether. In addition to many other philanthropic endeavors, Pierce is the founder of the Brock Pierce Foundation, which focuses on Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, the Brennan Center for Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the arts and cutting-edge research in medicine and mental health. Pierce joins Sequire to talk about his entrance into bitcoin investing and how crypto can now be used as a legal ledger all across the world.

﻿﻿Maja Vujinovic

Maja Vujinovic J.D., has 15+ years of experience as an operator in digital assets, cryptocurrencies and future of work. As a CIO at General Electric, Vujinovic was a catalyst for the company to incorporate blockchain and AI across a variety of businesses, inspiring a number of successful pilots and customer engagements. Since 2007, Vujinovic has been an early investor across an array of crypto and digital asset projects—from cryptocurrency exchanges to DeFi protocols—and an advisor to stablecoin project Reserve and platforms like Securitize. Vujinovic serves as a board member for Civic and is on the advisory board of Coindesk and Prism Global Partners. She is also an ambassador to the Global Blockchain Business Council for the Balkan region and a member of Satoshi’s roundtable. Rachel Wolfson will interview her on Stable Coins and their future on the market.

Seite 1 von 3
SRAX Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRAX to Host Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, and more as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, announced several prominent keynote speakers for the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Faraday Future Hosts Successful Meetings with Vendor Trust Suppliers Ahead of the Scheduled Closing ...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21
28.06.21
24.06.21
21.06.21
14.06.21