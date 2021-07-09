SRAX to Host Brock Pierce, Maja Vujinovic, Saum Noursalehi, and more as Keynote Speakers at the 2021 Sequire Blockchain Conference

H.C. Wainwright is the premium sponsor for this conference, which is set to take place between 11:30am ET – 6:30pm ET on July 15th. In addition to the 10+ blockchain and crypto companies, this year’s conference features the following speakers:

Brock Pierce

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, crypto & blockchain pioneer, 2020 presidential candidate, and father. Pierce spent years founding, advising, and investing in hundreds of disruptive businesses. His contributions to the blockchain and broader technology industry have been integral to the development of countless innovations, including the first major marketplace for virtual goods in online gaming, which is expected to grow to $190B by 2025. As a pioneer in blockchain and digital currency, Pierce co-developed Security Token Offering (STO) and helped create the first Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) as a new way to launch digital currencies – shortly after creating EOS, Stablecoin & Tether. In addition to many other philanthropic endeavors, Pierce is the founder of the Brock Pierce Foundation, which focuses on Individual Rights in Education, the Center for Individual Rights, the Brennan Center for Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the arts and cutting-edge research in medicine and mental health. Pierce joins Sequire to talk about his entrance into bitcoin investing and how crypto can now be used as a legal ledger all across the world.

﻿﻿Maja Vujinovic

Maja Vujinovic J.D., has 15+ years of experience as an operator in digital assets, cryptocurrencies and future of work. As a CIO at General Electric, Vujinovic was a catalyst for the company to incorporate blockchain and AI across a variety of businesses, inspiring a number of successful pilots and customer engagements. Since 2007, Vujinovic has been an early investor across an array of crypto and digital asset projects—from cryptocurrency exchanges to DeFi protocols—and an advisor to stablecoin project Reserve and platforms like Securitize. Vujinovic serves as a board member for Civic and is on the advisory board of Coindesk and Prism Global Partners. She is also an ambassador to the Global Blockchain Business Council for the Balkan region and a member of Satoshi’s roundtable. Rachel Wolfson will interview her on Stable Coins and their future on the market.