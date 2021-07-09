JAKKS Pacific Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of the stock market. The Company will hold a teleconference and webcast to discuss the results, and may also discuss future plans and prospects.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 28, 2021 at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can also participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 20 minutes prior to start of the conference time (earlier than normal due to high volume) and provide required passcode “6568680”.