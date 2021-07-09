checkAd

Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase the Benefits of Developing Flash and Hard Drive Technology on July 15, 2021

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, July 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be hosted by Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy. In 2015, Western Digital made a key bet that the two large storage markets—flash and HDD—are best developed under one company, serving the diverging needs of multiple customers and market segments. Dr. Sivaram will also discuss how critical it is that these two technology solutions leverage each other in the underlying engineering, marketing, and customer access, even while determining the future of data infrastructure.

Registration for the live webcast will be accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

