Masonite Announces $300 Million Notes Offering and Proposed Redemption of 2026 Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, together with existing available cash balances, to redeem all $300 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus a “make-whole” premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date, and to pay related fees and expenses. The obligation of the Company to redeem the 2026 Notes will be conditioned upon the consummation of this offering of notes.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) (the “Company”) announced today that it is proposing to issue $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market and other conditions.

The notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

