Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for 2020/2021 has been published

Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for 2020/2021 has been published

Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2020–31 March 2021 has been published on the company's website as of today where it can be downloaded in pdf format.

Stockholm, 9 July 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3:00 p.mCET on 9 July 2021.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.
Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

 

