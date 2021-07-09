Clover Health Expands Management Team, Appointing Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer and Justin Joseph as Chief Strategy & Development Officer

A former executive at WeWork and Uber, Singh will lead Clover’s member growth and expansion of service areas. Most recently, as WeWork’s Executive Vice President and Global Head of Marketplace, he was responsible for building and leading the company’s strategy for its digital platform and emerging products and services. Prior to this, Mr. Singh was a General Manager at Uber Eats, where he helped transform and scale it from a concept to a multi-billion dollar business. Specifically, he developed and led the Uber Eats Enterprise business and strategy focused on acquiring, growing, and managing some of the largest restaurant partners in the world, which has helped him develop deep experience in driving growth and expansion.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), an innovative technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announced the hiring of two key leaders: Prabhdeep Singh as Chief Growth Officer, and Justin Joseph as Chief Strategy & Development Officer.

“Technology has deeply transformed every industry––from food and transportation to the way we work. I joined Clover because I believe their tech-driven approach will transform and improve the way people receive great healthcare by removing barriers and making access as simple as possible,” said Singh. “It's a really exciting company and I look forward to supporting the drive to improve health equity by bringing high-quality care to more people across the country.”

Justin Joseph joins Clover from Palantir, where he worked on commercial strategy, driving global business development across the healthcare, medical device, life sciences, and emerging digital health sectors. Prior to Palantir, Mr. Joseph spent fifteen years at Deloitte where he led global client engagements with leading Fortune 500 companies spanning strategy, M&A, and transformation programs. As Clover’s Chief Strategy & Development Officer, he will leverage his experience bridging healthcare and technology to drive strategic partnerships and internal transformation.

“Collaboration between the government and the private sector is an essential facet of America's ability to innovate,” said Joseph. “I'm excited to build out Clover's strategic vision of how we can bring more innovation to benefit Medicare eligible seniors.”

“Clover’s mission is to improve every life, and I’m excited to welcome two new members to the leadership team that will be crucial as we strive to make that mission a reality,” said Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Clover. “As Clover expands into new markets, Prab and Justin’s unique experiences at hyper-growth companies will strengthen our efforts considerably.”