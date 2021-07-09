Galaxy Gaming Delivers First Terrestrial Perfect Pairs Progressive with Aspers Casino in the United Kingdom

LAS VEGAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced that they have installed the first Perfect Pairs live gaming dual progressive jackpots across 11 tables with Aspers Westfield, Stratford. Galaxy Gaming delivered this new progressive as part of their partnership agreement with John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs, to exclusively provide a Perfect Pairs live gaming progressive jackpot on land-based table games in the United Kingdom.



When asked about the project, Gavin Wright, Galaxy Gaming’s Europe Sales Consultant commented, “Aspers have seen the value that a Perfect Pairs Progressive can bring to their casino floor, together with the initiative to go all-in with a dual jackpot offering. This new and exciting product adds to the player experience and builds on the value of the Perfect Pairs brand that Galaxy has first-hand knowledge and understanding of through its partnership with John Wicks in the iGaming space.” Gavin added “As a result of Galaxy’s omnichannel expertise, we hold a wealth of experience when it comes to game and paytable design. Galaxy Gaming delivers solutions that work for both the casino and player.”