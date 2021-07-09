CMC Materials Receives Favorable ITC Initial Determination Finding a Violation by DuPont in Patent Infringement Dispute

Aurora, IL, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) (“CMC”), a leading global supplier of consumable materials primarily to semiconductor manufacturers, today announced a ruling in litigation related to the company’s intellectual property. The litigation against DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and several DuPont subsidiaries (collectively, “DuPont”) involves DuPont’s importation, sale, and marketing in the United States of certain chemical mechanical planarization (“CMP”) slurries and components thereof, including acidic slurries for polishing dielectrics, which have now been found to infringe a patent owned by CMC that is fundamental to advanced dielectric CMP slurries.

More specifically, an Administrative Law Judge at the United States International Trade Commission has issued an initial determination and found that DuPont infringes CMC’s patent rights and has violated United States trade laws in importing infringing slurry products and components into the United States. The findings of the Administrative Law Judge will now be reviewed by the International Trade Commission. If the findings are confirmed, United States Customs and Border Protection will prohibit from importation into the United States DuPont’s infringing slurry products and components thereof. Notice of the Administrative Law Judge's determiniation can be found at www.usitc.gov.

"We are pleased with the Administrative Law Judge’s favorable initial determination finding infringement by DuPont’s slurry products at issue in this case," said H. Carol Bernstein, Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel. "We remain committed to the enforcement of our intellectual property and protection of our significant investment in patent-protected research and development."

