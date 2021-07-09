checkAd

Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis and Atopic Dermatitis

*Photo-Therapy in a tubJUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to license Photocil™, a novel patented topical cream that provides clinically-proven …

*Photo-Therapy in a tub

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to license Photocil™, a novel patented topical cream that provides clinically-proven relief for Psoriasis, Vitiligo and Atopic Dermatitis.

The Agrement signed with the Applied Biology ("AB") whereby Jupiter Wellness is the exclusive licensee for Photocil in the United States. Under the terms of the Agreement, Jupiter Wellness has use of the copyrights, patents, technology, know-how, trademarks and trade-secrets of AB related to the use of Photocil. Jupiter Wellness has the exclusive right to use the IP (including US Patent number 10,111,821) solely in connection with the manufacture, marketing, advertising, promotion and distribution of Photocil™ for the treatment of skin conditions including Psoriasis and Vitiligo.

Photocil™ is already sold in Europe, Asia and the Middle East as Presilux™ and MediSun. The licensing of Photocil™ extends and complements the Jupiter Wellness strategy for the treatment of skin diseases such as Eczema, Psoriasis and Vitiligo. Jupiter Wellness previously reported that in a double-blinded, placebo controlled clinical trial, JW-100, its novel topical formulation containing CBD and Aspartame, was shown to significantly reduce the ISGA score in 50% of atopic dermatitis patients after two weeks of use.

Photocil cream acts as a barrier to non-therapeutic radiation from the sun when skin is exposed to direct daylight. With this barrier, Photocil cream allows you to access daytime self-treatment from the sun's therapeutic (beneficial) UV radiation, otherwise known as phototherapy, in a safe and effective manner. With treatment sessions in direct daylight, Photocil delivers the same benefits of traditional phototherapy with a photo lamp, with more convenient access. Prior to the advent of Photocil cream, phototherapy was only available through a UV photo lamp, most commonly administered at a medical clinic.

"Licensing of Photocil™ allows Jupiter Wellness to offer additional treatments to patients suffering from skin ailments and AM/PM or combination therapy. We plan to register Photocil with the FDA and begin marketing the product immediately," stated Dr Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness.

About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skin care therapeutics and treatments. endocannabinoid system The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skin care therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

