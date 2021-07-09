Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Popcornflix Channel Launches on Redbox Free Live TV

With this launch, Redbox viewers can now enjoy the Popcornflix channel which includes an extensive free library of studio action, thriller, and adventure film titles such as The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Escape From Sobibor, Croczilla, and The Ultimate Weapon, as well as Crackle originals such as The Clearing, Heroes of Lucha Libre, and After the Murder of Albert Lima.

COS COB, Conn., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of a Popcornflix FAST channel on Redbox’s Free Live TV.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “We are thrilled to bring Redbox viewers Popcornflix’s growing library of action and adventure movies, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV, with more fresh content added monthly than almost any other ad-supported platform.”

“For millions who turn to Redbox for entertainment, it’s vital for us to align with brands and content we know resonate with our audience,” said Galen Smith, CEO of Redbox. “With a continually refreshed lineup of popular movies and entertainment, Popcornflix is a great addition to Free Live TV. With the addition of Popcornflix, there’s even more to discover and enjoy for free.”

Redbox has been a leader in quality home entertainment for nearly two decades, delivering choice and value to customers and partners across physical and digital channels. Redbox delivers entertainment to 40 million customers across multiple entertainment windows including film distribution, premium video on demand (PVOD), transactional video on demand (TVOD), Free Live TV and Free On Demand (AVOD).

The three primary Crackle Plus networks, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 49 touchpoints in the U.S. with plans to expand to 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.