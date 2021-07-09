How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities

With a vision geared towards easing housing challenges, Tent Group provides classy houses that convincingly match the taste of high net worth individuals, the middle and low-income class Nigerians.

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many Nigerians in the lower and middle classes, owning a home remains a life-long dream due to the enormous cash needed to either buy or build a house. However, providing succour and turning this dream into reality seems to be on the way as Tent Group Limited is giving even much more than desired to Nigerians and those in Diaspora can ever imagine.

"Search no more. Tent Group Limited is here to give you even much more than you can ever imagine," said the chairman and chief executive officer of Tent Group, Charles Nwakamma Chukwuemeka.

He said the company has come in full force with passion and excellence to do something different by setting higher standards and delivering smart homes.

On what the firm is bringing to the market, Chukwuemeka said the genre of smart homes it offers includes energy-efficient and gas-efficient apartments.

The CEO said the energy-efficient and gas-efficient are thermal homes built to avert heat.

He said, "The experience in parking into a smart home is like having a home with virtually everything inside. They are almost like walking in with your clothes, and every other thing is available for you.

"We are flexible, considering the fact that prospective clients in the real estate market come with a variety of needs, tastes, and expectations. The company has analysed these trends and also proffered solutions to satisfy our valued clients.

"To satisfy clients' desires and specifications, Tent Group is focused on offering all building types that match prospects' unique tastes and expectations, from four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes to four-bedroom terraces, five-bedroom detached duplexes, and six-bedroom detached duplexes as well as one, two and three-bedroom flats."

He said the company also has semi-detached duplexes, which according to him, is part of the unique offers Tent Group is bringing to the market.

He noted that the company also offers mortgage protection for off-takers:

"This protection remains unprecedented in the real estate industry and is not accessible by other real estate companies. It is one of its kind feature in the market, to protect our customers.