Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces Official Launch of Prestige Celebrity NFT Marketplace LegendNFTs

New York, New York, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official launch of Its Celebrity NFT site https://legendnfts.io as the market continues to boom with NFT offerings from some of the biggest brands in the world.

The site was developed under IMTL’s stock photo site Fotofy in Beta phase and is now a fully operational Marketplace as LegendNFTs with unique high-value celebrity-based offerings, including its recently announced Idris Erba collection.

An NFT is a crypto asset, representing an intangible digital item such as an image, video, or in-game item. Owners of NFTs are recorded on blockchain, allowing an NFT to be traded as a stand-in for the digital asset it represents.

The NFT market has surged to new highs in the second quarter, with $2.5 billion in sales so far this year, up from just $13.7 million in the first half of 2020, marketplace data shows. Sales volumes have remained high after NFTs exploded in popularity early this year. Monthly sales volumes on OpenSea (https://opensea.io), a major NFT marketplace which is also hosting select NFTs from IMTL’s Legends endeavor and reached a record high in June.

IMTL’s LegendNFTs.io launches alongside top industry endeavors including Fox Network staking its new NFT business unit, Blockchain Creative Labs, with a $100 million creative fund; and Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, raising $305 million with a valuation of $2.6 billion, and several high-profile investors led by Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant.  As well, Major League Baseball and Fanatics-owned Candy Digital release of an NFT honoring the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship, for example. 

IMTL is currently in discussions with several ideal NFT partnership opportunities which will have IMTL earning a royalty from primary sales of assets on the LegendNFTs Marketplace and has already finalized deals with rapper Jim Jones and Toronto based celebrity photographer Gabriel Di Sante to name a few.

Image Protect retained Green Light Digital, https://greenlight.digital/ on behalf of LegendsNFTs.io as its vendor of choice to build the infrastructure and the Blockchain, along with the Website and operating the actual NFT auction integrated with Open Sea Platform.

Dennis Lewis, an industry leading Blockchain expert, and president of Green Light Digital stated, “This is a burgeoning marketplace, and we are extremely excited about the launch and the continuing onboarding of new, unique, high-value celebrity assets.”

