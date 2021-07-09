Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the second quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its second quarter 2021 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Internet: www.pxd.com

Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (888) 204-4368 confirmation code 6765607 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. Alternatively, an audio replay will be available through August 30, 2021. To register and access the replay, click here and enter confirmation code 6765607.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005261/en/