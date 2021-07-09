Columbia Care Announces Launch of West Virginia Market Operations

“We are excited to begin cultivation in West Virginia and be one step closer to providing relief to the patients who need it,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Our ability to begin operations solidifies our position as a leader in the state. As we begin design of Phase 2 of our buildout, we will add more square feet to our facilities to continue to meet the demand of the medical program in West Virginia.”

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products, today announced it has received approval from the Office of Medical Cannabis, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, to begin cultivation operations in the state at its facility in Falling Waters.

As one of only 10 provisionally licensed cultivators in West Virginia, Columbia Care’s facility will utilize the maximum available cultivation space permitted under state regulation. The Company has begun developing all five of its medical dispensaries across West Virginia, which will support the growing community of more than 2,300 enrolled patients in the state’s medical program.

