Columbia Care Announces Launch of West Virginia Market Operations

09.07.2021
09.07.2021, 15:28  |  36   |   |   

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products, today announced it has received approval from the Office of Medical Cannabis, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, to begin cultivation operations in the state at its facility in Falling Waters.

“We are excited to begin cultivation in West Virginia and be one step closer to providing relief to the patients who need it,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Our ability to begin operations solidifies our position as a leader in the state. As we begin design of Phase 2 of our buildout, we will add more square feet to our facilities to continue to meet the demand of the medical program in West Virginia.”

As one of only 10 provisionally licensed cultivators in West Virginia, Columbia Care’s facility will utilize the maximum available cultivation space permitted under state regulation. The Company has begun developing all five of its medical dispensaries across West Virginia, which will support the growing community of more than 2,300 enrolled patients in the state’s medical program.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 126 facilities1 including 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and continues to deliver industry-leading products and services. The company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. Through its dispensary network, the company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Statements concerning Columbia Care’s objectives, goals, strategies, priorities, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Columbia Care are forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “continue”, “plan”, “goal”, “objective”, and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

