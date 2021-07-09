checkAd

Ehave Hires Institutional Review Board (IRB) As It Solidifies Partnership With Tristar Wellness Launching Ketamine Clinical Trials In Miami

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021   

Institutional Review Board (IRB) reviews proposed research protocols to protect human subjects involved in research.

MIAMI, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today the Company Ehave has hired an Institutional Review Board (IRB) as it prepares to launch ketamine clinical Trials in Miami with Tristar Wellness. The IRB will review all research involving human subjects and implement policies and procedures regarding such research. The primary function of the IRB is to protect the rights of human subjects. Review and approval by the IRB will help subjects and researchers assess research protocols by a peer group who can objectively identify potential risks and the accommodations made to minimize them. The IRB will be responsible for:

  1. The review and approval of applications to conduct research involving human subjects.
  2. Continuing review of approved protocols.
  3. Monitoring of reported adverse events involving subjects in approved protocols.

Tristar Wellness is an upscale Miami Beach Florida based medical facility with an experienced team of doctors focused on implementing the latest in medical technology and research. Ehave previously announced it is ahead of schedule and plans launch its KetaDASH www.ketadash.com ketamine IV therapy by the end of the second quarter. In addition to hiring the IRB, Ehave has engaged legal counsel to advise the Company on the rollout of KetaDASH and secured an umbrella policy to cover liability and malpractice insurance on each home delivery service. Within the next 60 days, KetaDASH plans to begin signing up customers and start referring to local clinics. Ehave is currently in negotiations with multiple entities to franchise the KetaDASH platform, or buy license across the United States.

Dane Jackman, Managing Director of Tristar Wellness, said, “This partnership marks the first in a line of Ketamine related micro-trials slated at Tristar Wellness, Miami Beach. We truly believe there is immense opportunity to explore the benefits of ketamine treatment beyond helping for the known ailments such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, etc. We’re gearing up to explore more research into Ketamine therapy and other neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and addiction to name a few."

