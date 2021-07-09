checkAd

Werner Continues to Drive Innovation With New Drive Werner Pro App for Drivers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 15:40  |  18   |   |   

Premiere Transportation and Logistics Provider Adds Drive Werner Pro to its Product Suite to Make Professional Drivers’ Jobs Easier

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announces the launch of its new Drive Werner Pro app. Strengthening Werner’s commitment and support for its professional drivers, Drive Werner Pro offers drivers an easy way to access trip details, load status, search job opportunities, submit paperwork, contact their Transportation Manager, find documents and more.

“With mobile devices playing such a vital role in our daily lives, it made sense to develop the next generation of this app for our professional drivers,” said Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “Developing solutions for our professional drivers is key to our success and a key pillar of Werner EDGE’s goal of bettering the industry through technology.”

Drive Werner Pro is an evolution of the first Drive Werner app, which has been utilized and well-received by Werner’s professional drivers for five years. Werner’s professional drivers have access to the new Drive Werner Pro app today on their mobile device or on their EDGE Connect tablet.

“Our goal for Drive Werner Pro was to create a solution that is easy to use and easy to navigate,” said Chris Polenz, Vice President of Driver Recruiting. “By streamlining communication and creating a simple interface that is customizable to provide individualized trip details and much more, Drive Werner Pro gives support to our drivers while they’re on the road.”  

Werner EDGE, the innovation technology arm of Werner Enterprises, plans to continue enhancing and adding to the app’s features based upon driver needs. The app’s responsive design enables Werner’s professional drivers to access it on virtually any device. Drive Werner Pro improves driver job satisfaction, safety and performance, all while supporting drivers and meeting them where they are – on the road.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Continues to Drive Innovation With New Drive Werner Pro App for Drivers Premiere Transportation and Logistics Provider Adds Drive Werner Pro to its Product Suite to Make Professional Drivers’ Jobs EasierOMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
QOMPLX Announces Prometheus Integration for its High-Performance, Cost-Efficient Time Series ...
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus