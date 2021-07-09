checkAd

L'OREAL Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital at June 30, 2021

Société anonyme au capital de 112 133 283 euros

Siège social : 14, rue Royale, 75008 Paris

632 012 100 R.C.S. Paris

Legal Entity Identifyer : 529900JI1GG6F7RKVI53

 

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares

in the capital at 30 June 2021

 

Pursuant to article L-233-8 II of the French “Code de Commerce” and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

 

   
Total number of shares 560,671,748
Number of real voting rights  
(excluding treasury shares) 557,671,748
Theoretical number of voting rights 560,671,748
(including treasury shares*)  

 

 (*) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF’s General Regulations

 

About L'Oréal

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 35 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 27.99 billion euros in 2020 and employs 85,400 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce.

 

Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 4,000 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s strategy, working to meet beauty aspirations all over the world. L’Oréal sets out ambitious sustainable development goals across the Group for 2030 and aims to empower its ecosystem for a more inclusive and sustainable society.

 

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

 

CONTACTS AT L'ORÉAL

 

Individual shareholders and market authorities

Mr. Christian MUNICH

Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.72.06

christian.munich2@loreal.com

 

Financial analysts and institutional investors

Mrs. Françoise LAUVIN

Phone: +33.(0)1.47.56.86.82

francoise.lauvin@loreal.com

 

 

 

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the Internet site for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L’Oréal Finance app, alternatively, call +33 1 40 14 80 50.

"This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, L’Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L’Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorités des Marchés Financiers [which are also available in English on our Internet site: www.loreal-finance.com].

This document may contain some forward-looking statements. Although the Company considers that these statements are based on reasonable hypotheses at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materiallyf rom those indicated or projected in these statements."

 

 

 

Attachment





