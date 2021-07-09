Endodontic Consumables Market To Reach USD 1956.51 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.28% - Valuates Reports

checkAd

Endodontic Consumables Market To Reach USD 1956.51 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 6.28%

BANGALORE, India, July 9, 2021 -- Endodontic Consumables Market By Type - Handheld RC File, Rotary File, Obturator, Permanent Endodontic Sealer, By Product - Endodontic File, By Material - Stainless-steel File, Alloy File and End User (Dental Clinic and Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute).

The global Endodontic Consumables Market generated USD 1234.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1956.51 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the endodontic consumables market are:

  • Increase in geriatric population; rise in prevalence of dental diseases such as gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities.
  • The surge in demand for root canal treatment.
  • Growing investment in R&D activities by various healthcare companies.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET 

Oral diseases are predicted to be among the world's most frequent non-communicable diseases. Greater intake of alcoholic beverages, nicotine, sweets, and other unhealthy foods has become common due to increased urbanization and lifestyle changes, affecting oral hygiene. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Endodontic Consumables Market 

Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population is also expected to propel the Endodontic Consumables Market growth. The geriatric population are more prone to tooth loss and are in frequent need of root canal treatment.

Digital radiography, new ultrasonic units, and electronic apex locators, among other recent advancements in root canal procedures, appear to be creating a lucrative opportunity for the endodontic consumables market.

The government's effort to develop and manufacture various endodontic consumable devices is propelling the industry forward. 

ENDODONTIC CONSUMABLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type of product, the endodontic file segment is expected to hold the largest Endodontic Consumables market share during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the number of root canal procedures, advancement in the technology in the field of orthodontics, and lack of proper oral hygiene.

