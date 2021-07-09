checkAd

Regarding the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 16:00  |  23   |   |   

On July 08, 2021 the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court adopted a decision (Administrative Case No. eI4-3121-1047 / 2021) in a dispute between Žemaitijos Pienas AB and the Bank of Lithuania. This decision was taken after the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania returned the case to the first instance court on April 14, 2021, and the dispute was examined regarding the disclosure of compliance with the principles set out in the Corporate Governance Code of Nasdaq Vilnius AB and regarding the legality and reasonableness of sanctions.

 On July 08, 2021 after re-evaluating the positions of the parties to the dispute, the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court decided to satisfy in part the complaint of Žemaitijos Pienas AB - to reduce the fine of EUR 125,500.00 imposed on Žemaitijos Pienas AB by Decision No. 241-38 “Regarding the application of the sanction on Žemaitijos Pienas AB” of the Director of the Supervisory Authority of the Bank of Lithuania of February 28, 2018; the other part of the complaint was dismissed.

 The company analyzes the decision, evaluates its motives and in the near future will decide on the (non-) prospects of appeal.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Tel. 8 687 18399






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regarding the decision of the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court On July 08, 2021 the Vilnius Regional Administrative Court adopted a decision (Administrative Case No. eI4-3121-1047 / 2021) in a dispute between Žemaitijos Pienas AB and the Bank of Lithuania. This decision was taken after the Supreme …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus