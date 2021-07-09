checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

Q2 2021:

- Sales expected to be €19,753 million
(Q2 2020: €12,680 million)

- EBIT before special items expected to be €2,355 million
(Q2 2020: €226 million)

- EBIT expected to be €2,316 million
(Q2 2020: €59 million)


Outlook 2021:

- Sales expected between €74 billion and €77 billion
(previous outlook 2021: €68 billion to €71 billion)

- EBIT before special items expected between €7.0 billion and €7.5 billion
(previous outlook 2021: €5.0 billion to €5.8 billion)


Ludwigshafen - July 9, 2021 - BASF Group has released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased by 55.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to €19,753 million (Q2 2020: €12,680 million). This was driven by higher prices (+35 percent) and volumes (+28 percent); negative currency effects (-7 percent) had an offsetting effect. The average analyst estimates for BASF Group's sales in the second quarter of 2021 amount to €17,157 million.

In the second quarter of 2021, the operating business of BASF Group has been able to maintain the strong momentum since the fourth quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items is expected to amount to €2,355 million, a considerable increase compared with the prior-year quarter, which was weak due to the pandemic (Q2 2020: €226 million). At €1,965 million, the average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items of BASF Group in the second quarter of 2021 are considerably below this figure.

