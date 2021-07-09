ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16

Reserve Your Spot for One or More Classes TodayATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com , a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, announces upcoming class schedule for next week July 12-16.

Starting Monday July 12 through July 16 there are several events taking place on ClassWorx™ that you can sign up for today to reserve your spot. The following are featured events being hosted on ClassWorx, some of which are free to attend.

The first event is being hosted by ClassWorx™ and is a live Zoom interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson. The event is scheduled for Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Reserve your space today - there is no charge to attend this live Zoom interview. To see ClassWorx' schedule and reserve your spot for this interview where there is no charge to join, please click here. The interview will be discussion with Marc Johnson about the various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors.

The next event on ClassWorx™ is a Yoga Class with Tania Tesh. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and is scheduled to run until 7:20PM EST. Reserve your spot today for this Yoga Class hosted on ClassWorx. The Yoga Class is open to all levels and will last approximately 30 minutes. The sequence provides students a wide range of poses. Sequences range from on the floor and standing Vinyasa Flow class.

Another event is scheduled next week featuring Paul Tracey from iFitness Studio who is hosting an Ab Class. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and will last approximately 30 minutes. This class is an Ab workout that is open to all levels. This class will provide you with an amazing Ab workout that will provide you with a great feeling of accomplishment. With this Ab class you will know that you attained a certain goal for the day once you have completed it. Do this Ab class for you. Reserve your spot today, there is no charge to join this fitness class hosted on ClassWorx.