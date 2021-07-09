checkAd

ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021, 16:15  |  34   |   |   

Reserve Your Spot for One or More Classes TodayATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can …

Reserve Your Spot for One or More Classes Today

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx™, announces upcoming class schedule for next week July 12-16.

Foto: Accesswire

Starting Monday July 12 through July 16 there are several events taking place on ClassWorx™ that you can sign up for today to reserve your spot. The following are featured events being hosted on ClassWorx, some of which are free to attend.

The first event is being hosted by ClassWorx™ and is a live Zoom interview with ADM Endeavors Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson. The event is scheduled for Monday July 12, 2021 at 12:00PM EST. Reserve your space today - there is no charge to attend this live Zoom interview. To see ClassWorx' schedule and reserve your spot for this interview where there is no charge to join, please click here. The interview will be discussion with Marc Johnson about the various subsidiaries of ADM Endeavors.

Foto: Accesswire

The next event on ClassWorx™ is a Yoga Class with Tania Tesh. The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and is scheduled to run until 7:20PM EST. Reserve your spot today for this Yoga Class hosted on ClassWorx. The Yoga Class is open to all levels and will last approximately 30 minutes. The sequence provides students a wide range of poses. Sequences range from on the floor and standing Vinyasa Flow class.

Foto: Accesswire

Another event is scheduled next week featuring Paul Tracey from iFitness Studio who is hosting an Ab Class. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday July 15, 2021 at 6:50PM EST and will last approximately 30 minutes. This class is an Ab workout that is open to all levels. This class will provide you with an amazing Ab workout that will provide you with a great feeling of accomplishment. With this Ab class you will know that you attained a certain goal for the day once you have completed it. Do this Ab class for you. Reserve your spot today, there is no charge to join this fitness class hosted on ClassWorx.

Seite 1 von 2
Chill-N-Out Cryotherapy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClassWorx Announces Upcoming Schedule of Classes and Events For Next Week July 12-16 Reserve Your Spot for One or More Classes TodayATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Classworx™, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Adcore to Unveil New Innovative Marketplace at #ABrighterUs Launch Event - Wednesday, July 21 at ...
Gold Resource Corporation to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Financial and Operating ...
USA Truck to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021
Celcuity to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference
Angle PLC Announces Harvesting CTCs from Brain Metastasis Patients
BK Technologies Names General Payne Chairman
Luxury Senior Living Development Wellness Suites Deploys Cloud DX Connected Health Kit as Part of a ...
Universal Copper Closes Private Placement for $1,437,000
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4th
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
06.07.21
29.06.21
22.06.21