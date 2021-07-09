checkAd

Multitude SE to relocate its registered office from Finland to Germany

Helsinki, 9 July 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces that the Board of Directors of Multitude have today resolved to approve a Transfer Proposal (“Proposal”) in accordance with Article 8 (2) of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (“SE Regulation”) for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude from Finland to Germany (“Relocation”). In addition to the Transfer Proposal, the Board of Directors have approved a Report of the Board of Directors (“Report”) in accordance with Article 8 (3) of the SE Regulation explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the transfer and explaining the implications of the transfer for shareholders, creditors and employees.

The Relocation will be carried out in accordance with the Finnish Act on European Company (742/2004) and the SE Regulation. The Proposal and the Report are appended to this announcement as attachments. According to the Proposal, Multitude’s new registered office would be seated in Hamburg, Germany.

According to the Proposal, the Relocation would take effect on or about 31 December 2021. The final decision on the Relocation is subject to approval by the shareholders’ general meeting to be convened at a later stage.

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact

Attachments:

  • Transfer Proposal in accordance with Article 8 (2) of the SE Regulation for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude SE from Finland to Germany, 9 July 2021
  • Report of the Board of Directors of Multitude SE in accordance with Article 8 (3) of the SE Regulation, 9 July 2021

Attachment





