Multitude SE to relocate its registered office from Finland to Germany

Helsinki, 9 July 2021 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces that the Board of Directors of Multitude have today resolved to approve a Transfer Proposal (“Proposal”) in accordance with Article 8 (2) of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (“SE Regulation”) for the transfer of the registered office of Multitude from Finland to Germany (“Relocation”). In addition to the Transfer Proposal, the Board of Directors have approved a Report of the Board of Directors (“Report”) in accordance with Article 8 (3) of the SE Regulation explaining and justifying the legal and economic aspects of the transfer and explaining the implications of the transfer for shareholders, creditors and employees.

The Relocation will be carried out in accordance with the Finnish Act on European Company (742/2004) and the SE Regulation. The Proposal and the Report are appended to this announcement as attachments. According to the Proposal, Multitude’s new registered office would be seated in Hamburg, Germany.