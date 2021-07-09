checkAd

BASF Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Q2 revenue EUR 19,753 million vs. estimate EUR 16,720 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,355 million vs. estimate EUR 1,541 millionQ2 EBIT EUR 2,316 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 7,000-7,500 million, up from EUR 5,000-5,800 million …

  • (PLX AI) – Q2 revenue EUR 19,753 million vs. estimate EUR 16,720 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,355 million vs. estimate EUR 1,541 million
  • Q2 EBIT EUR 2,316 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 7,000-7,500 million, up from EUR 5,000-5,800 million previously
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 74-77 billion , up from EUR 68-71 billion previously
  • Sales driven by higher prices (+35 percent) and volumes (+28 percent); negative currency effects (-7 percent) had an offsetting effect
  • The considerably increased earnings expectations in the Chemicals and Materials segments are the main reason for the increase of the forecast for 2021


