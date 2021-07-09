checkAd

DIDI CLASS ACTION ALERT   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DiDi Global Inc.

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed in both the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and the Central District of California against DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) (“DiDi”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired DiDi ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO and/or DiDi securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 7, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/didi-global-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&am ...

DiDi is a mobility technology platform, providing ride hailing and other services in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”), Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. DiDi was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi is often called “the Uber of China.”

On June 30, 2021, DiDi filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, DiDi sold approximately 316,800,000 shares at a price of $14.00 per share. Four ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

The Registration Statement emphasized that DiDi purportedly “follow[ed] strict procedures in collecting, transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to [its] data security and privacy policies.” In fact, the Registration Statement claimed that DiDi “collect[s] personal information and other data from [its] users and use such data in the course of [its] operations only with their prior consent.”

