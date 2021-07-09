checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-07-15
Bonds SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 196. SE0015244991. 2026-03-18

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 575, SE0010546572, 2022-12-21

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519, SE0012324341, 2026-09-16

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2212, SE0010297085, 2022-12-21

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5536, SE0013358439, 2026-09-16

 
Bid date 2021-07-15
Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

1588: 1900 mln SEK +/-950 mln SEK

146: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

575: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

519: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2212: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK

5536: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 196: 400 mln SEK per bid

1588: 1900 mln SEK per bid

146: 700 mln SEK per bid

575: 500 mln SEK per bid

519: 600 mln SEK per bid

2212: 500 mln SEK per bid

5536: 400 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation time Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2021-07-19
Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-07-09

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.





