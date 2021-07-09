checkAd

CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS

Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-07-13
Bonds Floating-rate Notes(FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:

2024
The following issuers are accepted for delivery:

Borås Stad

Göteborgs Stad

Helsingborgs Stad

Huddinge Kommun

Lunds Kommun

Malmö Stad

Nacka Kommun

Norrköpings Kommun

Region Skåne

Stockholms Stad

Region Stockholm

Sundsvalls Kommun

Södertälje Kommun

Täby Kommun

Uppsala Kommun

Vellinge Kommun

Västerås Stad

Örebro Kommun

Östersunds Kommun

 


Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after:

2021-07-02 Bids Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se

 
Bid date 2021-07-13 Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1000 +/- 1000 million Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.

 


No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 1000 million issued by Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm (Stockholms läns landsting) or Göteborgs Stad.

 


For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer. Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code). Credit rating classes The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied.
