Optec International Releases July Corporate Updates

Autor: Accesswire
09.07.2021   

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer of UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update:

This week, OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC ticker: OPTI) released 2020 audited financials of the newly acquired subsidiary, WeShield, an artificial Intelligence-Driven MedTech company. The report shows that WeShield, a New York-based AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven MedTech company in the PPE space, generated over $59 million in sales with EBIDTA of over $5.6 million. The audit was performed by SAX LLP, a Top 100 accounting, tax, and advisory firm, and Wiss & Company LLP managed alongside WeShield's CFO Katharine Harris.

WeShield also announced their new purchasing division called "WeShield Together." This group will contain over 25 outside commodity-based sales organizations and brokers who will retain WeShield as their purchasing experts to help drive down rising costs and increase supply chain efficiency. Further details about "WeShield Together" and the partnering organizations will be announced in early Q3, 2021. WeShield is projecting an additional $25 million in revenue from this new division annually.

It was also announced by OPTEC International, Inc. that the company is expanding Z2O services to Miami, Florida this month as part of the nationwide expansion for the company's "Uber of Cleaning" proprietary APP-based services. After the successful Z2O pilot program launch in Austin, Texas, the company is now focusing on Miami and then San Diego. OPTEC plans to use WeShield's AI sales and marketing technology for targeted marketing of the Z2O services across the US as well as international sectors further capitalizing on WeShield's seasoned sales and marketing teams.

WeShield hires two additional Senior sales associates (both SVP of sales) to manage new growth from the integration of OPTEC's suite of products and services. 

WeShield sees almost 50% growth Q2 ($1.319m) over Q1 ($909k) in PPE sales to the US casino industry. WeShield now boasts a roster of some of the largest casino brands nationally and is now the exclusive provider of nitrile gloves to Caesars Entertainment for all their Las Vegas properties.

