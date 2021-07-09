Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
July 09, 2021
NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Product(s) are now
available, for sale, on Amazon.com (“Amazon”), the world’s largest online retailer. The Company is in the process of listing many additional products on Amazon, which (in some instances)
may require some modification(s) of the packaging and labeling. The fulfillment and banking aspects have already been successfully integrated with Amazon.
Earlier this week, the Company announced that Amazon Brand Registry had approved the application for its flagship brand: Tauri-Gum. The Company believes that this will be a valuable tool in helping it ramp up sales on Amazon while simultaneously protecting its Trademark(s) and customer base.
Link to 1st Tauri-Gum Product Version, For Sale on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Tauri-Gum-Bellini-Chewing-Immune-Booster/dp/B09 ...
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
