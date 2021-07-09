Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Product(s) are now available, for sale, on Amazon.com (“Amazon”), the world’s largest online retailer. The Company is in the process of listing many additional products on Amazon, which (in some instances) may require some modification(s) of the packaging and labeling. The fulfillment and banking aspects have already been successfully integrated with Amazon.



Earlier this week, the Company announced that Amazon Brand Registry had approved the application for its flagship brand: Tauri-Gum. The Company believes that this will be a valuable tool in helping it ramp up sales on Amazon while simultaneously protecting its Trademark(s) and customer base.