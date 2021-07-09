checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 16:37  |  21   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Product(s) are now available, for sale, on Amazon.com (“Amazon”), the world’s largest online retailer.  The Company is in the process of listing many additional products on Amazon, which (in some instances) may require some modification(s) of the packaging and labeling. The fulfillment and banking aspects have already been successfully integrated with Amazon.  

Earlier this week, the Company announced that Amazon Brand Registry had approved the application for its flagship brand: Tauri-Gum.  The Company believes that this will be a valuable tool in helping it ramp up sales on Amazon while simultaneously protecting its Trademark(s) and customer base.

Link to 1st  Tauri-Gum Product Version, For Sale on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Tauri-Gum-Bellini-Chewing-Immune-Booster/dp/B09 ...

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com NEW YORK, NY, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its Product(s) are now available, for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Study Published in Nature Medicine Shows Investigational NASH Drug Reduced Liver Fat to Normal ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus