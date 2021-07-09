checkAd

Semi-annual Update on The AIR LIQUIDE Liquidity Contract

09.07.2021   

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between AIR LIQUIDE (Paris:AI) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2021 (trading date):

  • 7,088 AIR LIQUIDE shares
  • 15,972,623 €

During the first half of 2021, a total of:

Purchase: 317,385 shares (2,375 transactions) 43,511,972 € Sale: 322,797 shares (2,667 transactions) 44,350,693 €

It is reminded that

As at December 31, 2020, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 11,000 AIR LIQUIDE shares
  • 15,320,212 €

Purchase: 350,550 shares (2,314 transactions) 41,436,513 € Sale: 304,934 shares (2,633 transactions) 41,454,379 €

As at December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 9,500 AIR LIQUIDE shares
  • 14,986,662 €

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us Twitter @airliquidegroup

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

