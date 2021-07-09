Quantum Computing Software Market worth $0.43 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Quantum Computing Software Market by Component (Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size, Technology, Application (Optimization, Simulation), Vertical (BFSI, Government), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Quantum Computing Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2021 to 0.43 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Quantum Computing Software Market include the growing adoption of quantum computing software in the BFSI vertical, government support for the development and deployment of the technology, and the increasing number of strategic alliances for research and development.

Based on Component, the service segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Among the component segment, the services segment is leading the Quantum Computing Software Market in 2021. The growth of the services segment can be attributed to the increasing investments by start-ups in research and development related to quantum computing technology. Quantum computing software and services are used in optimization, simulation, and machine learning applications, thereby leading to optimum utilization costs and highly efficient operations in various industries.

Based on application, the optimization segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The optimization segment is expected to lead the global Quantum Computing Software Market in terms of market share. Optimization problems exist across all industries and business functions. Some of these problems take too long to be solved optimally with traditional computers, where the usage of quantum computing technology is expected to be an optimum solution. Several optimization problems require a global minimal point solution. By using quantum annealing, the optimization problems can be solved earlier as compared to supercomputers.