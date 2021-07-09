Construction in motion on Alliant Energy’s solar in Wisconsin

Customers to benefit from healthier environment, communities benefit from local job creation and shared revenues.

MADISON, Wis., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on its first filing for 675 megawatts of solar, Alliant Energy begins construction on solar projects in Richland, Wood and Rock counties. The projects are included in the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint, a plan for cost-effectively accelerating its transition to renewable energy while reducing carbon emissions.



“We are extremely pleased to receive the PSCW’s final approval,” stated David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy's Wisconsin energy company. “It’s a historic day as we move from planning and preparing to constructing our large-scale solar projects. It’s a smart investment and creates a long-term, sustainable path for cleaner energy that supports our purpose-driven strategy of supporting customers and building strong communities.”



Alliant Energy is contracting with Burns & McDonnell to construct the Bear Creek (Richland County), North Rock and Wood County projects, which will be built using union craft labor. Ranger Power will build out the Onion River and Crawfish River projects, beginning this fall. The Grant County project will be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources, beginning in spring 2022. All six projects were announced by Alliant Energy in May 2020.

