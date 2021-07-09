checkAd

ISG to Publish Study on Digital Business Solutions, Services

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of digital business solutions and services that enhance customer experience, improve business agility and deliver digital products.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Digital Business — Solutions and Service Partners, scheduled to be released in November. The report will cover providers helping companies embrace customer-centric digital transformation and supply chain management, a trend that is accelerating in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report looks at ways that digital business solutions and services providers are helping enterprises move from basic online services to more innovative services, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, many businesses have digitized their customer experience, specifically brick-and-mortar stores that were inaccessible during lockdowns,” he said. “While some moved their customer journeys to online channels, others are creating new and innovative ways to deliver better customer experiences by leveraging emerging technologies across multiple channels.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 200 digital business solutions and services providers as part of this study. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the digital business space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

  • Digital Business Consulting Services, assessing the provider’s ability to advise clients on different facets of the digital journey, including strategy, design, data, technology, organizational change management, operations, digital culture and innovation. Digital business consulting covers customer and employee journeys, strategy and operations. These services help enterprises build new business models by capitalizing on existing capabilities to address a range of market opportunities.
  • Digital Customer Experience Services, looking at the ability of service providers and digital agencies to deliver innovation that enables enterprises to build competitive differentiation in today’s digital economy. Providers in this quadrant should be able to provide consulting and implementation services to improve the customer experience for their clients. This includes customer experience design, which transforms how companies organize marketing, sales, delivery and post-sales processes around the customer.
  • Digital Customer Experience – Omnichannel Services, examining the ability of service providers and digital agencies to help clients move from traditional services to omnichannel services. The providers in this quadrant should have experience enhancing customer experience across channels such as web, mobile and social media.
  • Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services, assessing providers offering consulting, integration, support and managed services for the supply chain across planning, execution and insights. Providers should leverage a comprehensive framework or methodology for using digital technologies such as IoT, machine learning, AI and predictive analytics across the supply chain. These services enable enterprise clients to optimize their entire ecosystem of suppliers, customers, employees and third-party partners – to mitigate risk and transform their ability to anticipate and serve customer needs by managing the supply chain efficiently.
  • Sustainability and Decarbonization Services, examining the ability of providers to deliver sustainability services for their clients – either as a standalone service or as a packaged offering for digital contracts. While the technology powering digital transformation generates a significant carbon footprint, digitization can also be a means to achieve sustainability and decarbonization. These services help enterprises in their sustainability efforts while addressing their digital transformation initiatives.
  • Blockchain Services, looking at service providers’ competencies in consulting, designing, deploying, and operating blockchain solutions and providing services to manage these solutions.

The report will cover the global digital business services market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil, Australia and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Akhila Harinarayan, Kenn Walters, Craig Baty, Mauricio Ohtani and Tarun Nathooram Vaid will serve as authors of the report.

