Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings, Inc. Is Redeeming Certain Outstanding Debt

Pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of February 24, 1999, between Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, the bonds listed below were selected for full redemption on July 9, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.

CUSIP Maturity Rate Amount Price 04623A205 12/15/2101 6.875% $100,000,000 100.00%

Partial Redemption:

Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc.

6.25% Note due November 1, 2102

Pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of February 24, 1999, between Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, a portion of the notes listed below is being redeemed, based on a lottery, on July 9, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.

CUSIP Maturity Rate Amount Price 04623A304 11/01/2102 6.25% $100,000,000 100.00%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services.

