checkAd

Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings, Inc. Is Redeeming Certain Outstanding Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.07.2021, 17:12  |  18   |   |   

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) announced that its subsidiary, Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings, Inc. is redeeming certain outstanding debt:

Full Redemption:
Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc.
6.875% Quarterly Interest Bond Security due December 15, 2101

Pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of February 24, 1999, between Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, the bonds listed below were selected for full redemption on July 9, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.

CUSIP

 

Maturity

 

Rate

 

Amount

 

Price

04623A205

 

12/15/2101

 

6.875%

 

$100,000,000

 

100.00%

Partial Redemption:
Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc.
6.25% Note due November 1, 2102

Pursuant to the terms of the governing document dated as of February 24, 1999, between Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc., as Issuer, and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee or Agent, a portion of the notes listed below is being redeemed, based on a lottery, on July 9, 2021 (the Redemption Date) at the price listed below of the principal amount (the Redemption Price) together with interest accrued to the Redemption Date.

CUSIP

Maturity

Rate

Amount

Price

04623A304

11/01/2102

6.25%

$100,000,000

100.00%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a publicly traded Bermuda-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services.

Assured Guaranty (Bermuda) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings, Inc. Is Redeeming Certain Outstanding Debt Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) announced that its subsidiary, Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings, Inc. is redeeming certain outstanding debt: Full Redemption: Assured Guaranty Municipal Holdings Inc. 6.875% Quarterly Interest Bond Security due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As Travel & Leisure Markets Begin to Recover, Europcar Mobility Group’s “Key’n Go” ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Eurofins Viracor Invests in Innovation with the Launch of Coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 inSIGHT ...
Garmin Ltd. schedules its second quarter 2021 earnings call
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
XPeng to Join Hang Seng Composite Index
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...
Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
New Fortress Energy and Government of Sri Lanka Sign Agreement for LNG Terminal and Gas Supply to ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
The Alkaline Water Company Reports Record Revenue of $46(USD) Million for Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Kansas City Southern Sets Special Meeting Date for Vote on Combination with CN
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste