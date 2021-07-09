checkAd

Kibali Maintains Momentum on Course to 2021 Production Target

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 17:12  |  21   |   |   

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – After a strong start in the first quarter of 2021, the Kibali gold mine, one of the largest in the world, remained on track at the halfway mark of the year to achieve its annual production guidance, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

Speaking at a media briefing, Bristow added that thanks to an aggressive near-mine exploration program, Kibali was continuing to replace its reserves faster than it was mining them, and now has a resource base that is approaching the 2013 levels when the mine first went into production.

“This means that Kibali should be able to sustain its production rate well beyond the 10-year timetable in its current business plan, thus continuing to create economic benefits for its stakeholders in a region where its presence has already had a profoundly positive impact,” he said,

Since the development of Kibali started, it has pumped $3.6 billion into the DRC economy in the form of taxes, salaries, payments to local suppliers, and tangible contributions to the infrastructure. In the year to date alone it has paid $73.8 million to local businesses, in line with its policy of giving preference to Congolese contractors and suppliers. It also prioritizes local employment, and of the 5,341 employees and contractors who were on site at the end of June, 94% were Congolese nationals.

Bristow said Kibali was also a leader in its health, safety and environmental protection programs. Covid-19 protection protocols at the mine had been intensified and a vaccination program was well under way. It largely uses clean energy, generated by its three hydropower plants. Its water recycling and re-use rate of 78% was above target, reducing its draw from the Kibali river. It continues to reforest the surrounding area, with 6,716 trees planted during the past quarter, and is also actively supporting the Garamba National Park’s elephant protection and general improvement initiatives.

He said Barrick’s success in building and operating a world-class gold mine in a remote part of the Congo was attributable to the mutually beneficial partnerships it had forged with its in-country stakeholders: the central, provincial and local governments; its host community; civil society; and a large corps of highly competent contractors and suppliers.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kibali Maintains Momentum on Course to 2021 Production Target All amounts expressed in US dollars. KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) – After a strong start in the first quarter of 2021, the Kibali gold mine, one of the largest in the world, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with ...
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus