Technip Energies  Implementation of a Liquidity Contract With Kepler Cheuvreux

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, announces today the implementation of a liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux to enhance the liquidity of Technip Energies’ shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris.

The implementation of this liquidity agreement, pursuant to the authorization granted by Technip Energies’ Board of Directors dated April 20, 2021, will be carried out in accordance within the legal framework in force, and more particularly within the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse (MAR), Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards on the criteria, procedure and requirements for the establishment of an admitted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, discontinuing or modifying its conditions of admission, Section 2.4.3 of the Dutch Civil Code and AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The following cash resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: 9,000,000 euros.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended under the conditions set out in Article 5 of AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The execution of the liquidity agreement may also be suspended by:

- Technip Energies, in the event that Kepler Cheuvreux has not made reasonable efforts to fulfill its obligations regarding the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations;
- Technip Energies, for technical reasons such as to enable the voting rights attached to shares to be counted before a general meeting or the dividend rights attached to shares to be counted before the dividend is paid;
- Kepler Cheuvreux, if the information brought to its attention makes it impossible for it to continue to meet its obligations; and
- Kepler Cheuvreux, if the amounts due to Kepler Cheuvreux under the liquidity agreement have not been paid by the settlement date indicated on the invoice associated with the liquidity agreement.

The liquidity contract may be terminated:

- at any time by Technip Energies, without notice;
- at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux, subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice; and
- without notice and without formality if the shares are transferred to another stock market.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the Energy Transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

