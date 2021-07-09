Quadient S.A. - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.07.2021, 17:45 | 29 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 17:45 | Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

of Quadient S.A. In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’

(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560 As at 30 June 2021 Total number of shares 34,562,912 Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912 Net total number of voting rights 34,333,296 For more information, please contact: Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/ Attachment PDF







