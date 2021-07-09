checkAd

Quadient S.A. - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 17:45  |  29   |   |   

Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

  As at 30 June 2021
Total number of shares 34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,333,296

For more information, please contact:

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com 		Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quadient S.A. - Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights of Quadient S.A. In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’ (French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560  As …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus