checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.07.2021, 17:47  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies

09-Jul-2021 / 17:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CTS Eventim!
Long
Basispreis 49,77€
Hebel 11,45
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,87€
Hebel 11,03
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies

Munich, July 9, 2021. CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA has received approval notices for the granting of subsidies from the German federal government in the form of extraordinary Corona economic aid for November 2020 ("November aid") and December 2020 ("December aid"). The subsidies for CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA in the amount of EUR 102 million will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the Company. They are subject to a final audit as part of the final settlement.

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In a situation dominated by extensive bans and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling EUR 256.8 million in 21 countries in 2020, after more than EUR 1.4 billion the year before.

For further information, please contact:

Head of Corporate Communications:
Frank Brandmaier
Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299
frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:
Marco Haeckermann
Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy
Tel.: +49.421.3666.270
marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1217420

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1217420  09-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217420&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCTS Eventim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies DGAP-Ad-hoc: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA receives Corona subsidies 09-Jul-2021 / 17:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: Mandatory takeover and delisting offer on Fyber shares published
DGAP-News: AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-News: GRAND CITY PROPERTIES PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND SUBSCRIPTION RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Delay of the transaction with Convergenta Invest GmbH
DGAP-DD: Adler Modemärkte AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Voltabox-Ergebnis 2020 durch Materialaufwendungen für Alt-Technologien belastet - Zukünftig ...
DGAP-News: Voltabox to Focus on Industrial Business in Europe in the Future
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Freeman Gold Corp. mit exzellenten Ergebnissen aus der ersten Ressourcenschätzung.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals erhält positive Explorationsresultate und bereitet Erweiterung der ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:50 Uhr
17:48 Uhr
17:47 Uhr
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
01.07.21
JEFFERIES stuft CTS EVENTIM auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
30.06.21