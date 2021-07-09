checkAd

Median Technologies Financial Communication Schedule for the Second Half Of 2021

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) (ALMDT), announces the publication date for its 2021 half year results (audited) and its Q3, 2021 business performance (unaudited):

Publication

Date

  • 2021 H1 results
  • Q3, 2021 business performance

Oct 14, 2021*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

05.07.21