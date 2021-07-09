CTS Eventim Receives German Government Corona Subsidies of EUR 102 Million Autor: PLX AI | 09.07.2021, 17:50 | 20 | 0 | 0 09.07.2021, 17:50 | (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim will receive from the German federal government extraordinary Corona economic aid of EUR 102 million.Says subsidies will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the CompanyThey are subject … (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim will receive from the German federal government extraordinary Corona economic aid of EUR 102 million.Says subsidies will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the CompanyThey are subject … (PLX AI) – CTS Eventim will receive from the German federal government extraordinary Corona economic aid of EUR 102 million.

Says subsidies will strengthen the result of the current fiscal year as well as the liquidity of the Company

They are subject to a final audit as part of the final settlement



