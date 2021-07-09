Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Famous NY City Horticultural Firm To Design Irrigation Systems For Company's Solar Greenhouses Reimagined From Old Shipping/Cargo Containers

Blondie's Treehouse Inc, Is One Of The Largest Horticultural Firms In The United States. Known For Its Innovative Designs And Excellent Customer Care; Blondie's Has Received Over Fifty National Awards For Design And ServiceNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced that it would be entering the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, today announced that it is also moving forward with its previously announced project to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods.

Last year, on October 6, 2020, the Company previously announced that it had entered into a non-binding agreement with Aoki Group Inc. ("Aoki") and famed restauranteur Kevin Aoki, who wanted to ship his famous mushrooms to his various sites around the world. The mushrooms would grow inside the container while being shipped to their destination.

Blondie's specializes in custom urban landscapes including roof decks, terraces, courtyards and entry gardens, and is now utilizing that expertise in designing the irrigation systems for our Cargo container Solar Greenhouses. Blondie's transforms concept and vision into realized functional design.

Blondie's is experienced in specifying, installing, renovating and maintaining green wall systems. They are famous for their interior and outside Green Walls. For more information go to: https://blondiestreehouse.com.

CEO James DiPrima said: "We also felt that inner city urban areas also needed a way to get fresh fruits and vegetables grown right in their own neighborhood. Reimagining old shipping/cargo containers as the structural framework for our soar technology would greatly reduce the costs of building greenhouses. Less room, less labor and less panels was a marriage made in heaven for underserved communities. Communities can get one, ten or 100 containers… whatever amount of land is available… and since each container has a small footprint, there is a lot of flex flexibility for each situation.