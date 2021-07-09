Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by IPSEN to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of June 30, 2021, the following resources were included to the dedicated liquidity account:
- 24,255 shares
- €2,064,356
It is reminded that as of the date of the signature of the agreement, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 12,751 shares
- €3,137,935
Between January 4, 2021 and June 30, 2021 have been executed:
- 983 purchase transactions
- 896 sell transactions
Under the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 122,529 shares and €9,353,016.7 to the purchase
- 137,071 shares and €10,612,410.8 to the sell
Ipsen
Ipsen is a global, mid-sized biopharmaceutical company focused on transformative medicines in Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Disease; it also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With Total Sales of over €2.5bn in FY 2020, Ipsen sells more than 20 medicines in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The Company’s research and development efforts are focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of leading biotechnological and life-science hubs: Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, U.K.; Cambridge, U.S.; Shanghai, China. Ipsen has c.5,700 colleagues worldwide and is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit www.ipsen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005286/en/Ipsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare