CuriosityStream Celebrates World Chimpanzee Day with July 14th Premiere of Original New Series ‘Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall’

CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced the July 14th, 2021 premiere of the Curiosity original new series, Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall created in partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI). The five-part series explores the work of the iconic Dr. Jane Goodall and the remarkable team at JGI’s Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Center in the Republic of the Congo -- the largest chimpanzee rescue center in Africa, and one of the most important facilities for orphaned chimpanzees in the world.

The series features unprecedented access behind the scenes at Tchimpounga and interviews with and never-before-seen archival footage of Dr. Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace and 2021 Templeton prize recipient in recognition of her life’s work on understanding non-human animals and global advocacy.

Dr. Goodall said, “I have always recognized the extraordinary personalities of individual chimpanzees, something that I was challenged on when I first shared my findings. But when you see this series, you will understand how unique and special each one of them is. I hope that through this beautiful series people understand, as I do, as our staff does, that every chimpanzee has value and deserves a good, full life. I have several reasons for hope, one of them is the indomitable human spirit. The Jane Goodall Institute staff at Tchimpounga Sanctuary is the best example of this hope -- they have devoted their lives to rescuing and caring for these chimpanzees who have suffered so horribly. And I hope that this series will inspire people to help us make a difference for those who cannot speak for themselves."

In the five episodes, witness the growth of the sanctuary, a safe haven for chimpanzees rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, and uncover the day-to-day challenges that head veterinarian and Tchimpounga Director Dr. Rebeca Atencia and her expert team face in the fight to save our closest cousin in the animal kingdom. Through intimate portraits of key chimpanzee characters, get to know their unique personalities and understand the complex process of rehabilitation. From bullet wounds and tetanus to depression and loneliness, the center’s vets and caregivers are challenged daily. Through decades of meaningful rescue and rehabilitation, the Tchimpounga team has built an unmatched knowledge base that has transformed the world’s approach to captive great ape welfare and efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trade through community-focused programs. This singular facility and these remarkable chimpanzees attract partners from top universities to help further our understanding of great apes and ourselves. Emotional, uplifting and occasionally heart-wrenching, these stories are decades in the making and some are being told in full for the first time ever.

