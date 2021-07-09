checkAd

Würth Additive Group Expands Distribution of Markforged’s Digital Forge Globally

Markforged, the creator of the Digital Forge, the integrated metal and carbon fiber industrial 3D printing platform, today announced that it has signed a global agreement with Würth Additive Group, a Würth Industry North America company. The expanded agreement will incorporate the Digital Forge into Würth Additive Group’s additive manufacturing solutions on a global scale.

This agreement brings the Digital Forge’s combined precise and reliable 3D printing hardware and cloud-based learning software, along with its wide portfolio of 3D printing materials such as metals, composites and continuous fiber, to Würth Additive Group. These solutions are utilized by blue chip companies around the world in industries like aerospace, industrial automation, space exploration, military & defense, automotive and healthcare to deliver mission-critical end-use parts on demand and at the point of need.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Markforged globally. As the global market leader in the sale of assembly and fastening materials, active in over 80 countries, we joined forces with Markforged to reinvent manufacturing with the Digital Forge and look forward to bringing this technology to customers looking to enable, implement and support digital supply chain solutions around the world,” said Dan Hill, Chief Executive Officer, Würth Industry North America. “Our strategic supplier portfolio is a key part of our additive solutions strategy, and Markforged has added proven value in North America and we are excited to take that global.”

This arrangement expands on a previous agreement between Würth Industry North America and Markforged which was signed in March 2020. The geographical reach of the expanded agreement grows outside of North America and is expected to accelerate Würth’s penetration into its install base with the Digital Forge. Ongoing collaboration between Würth Additive Group and Markforged has created innovative solutions in digital industrial solutions, including digital Kanban solutions. Virtual managed inventory is now possible thanks to Markforged’s cloud native platform which enables automatic connection to Würth Additive Group’s inventory systems to produce inventory right on the factory floor by simply scanning a barcode which triggers the Digital Forge to start printing. To further ensure high-quality parts, Markforged’s Blacksmith, an Artificial Intelligence software, automates inspection capabilities by building in a closed-loop quality control to validate and verify parts.

