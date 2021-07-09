checkAd

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives a €10 Million Payment Corresponding to the First Tranche of the Financing Granted by the European Investment Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.07.2021, 18:00  |  26   |   |   

  • This financing will further support the progress and expansion of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ lead clinical development programs in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs.
  • This €10 million payment reinforces the Company’s financial visibility until Q3 2022.

NANTES, France, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) announced today a €10 million payment corresponding to the first tranche of the financing granted by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The finance contract was signed on February 12, 2021.

The finance contract allows the Company to borrow up to €25 million. The second and third tranches, respectively of €10 million and €5 million, may be drawn at the hand of the Company, subject to the achievement of specific clinical steps.

This type of financing, granted by the EIB and benefiting from a guarantee from the European Commission within the framework of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (known as the “Juncker Plan”), aims to support development research and innovation projects developed by companies with high growth potential.

This first tranche will carry a fixed interest of 5% per year paid annually, with a maturity of five years.

The first tranche is associated to the issuance of warrants to the EIB giving right, in the event of exercise, to the subscription of 850,000 shares of the Company (i.e. 4.44% of the share capital on an undiluted basis). Warrants are not the subject of an application for admission to trading on any market.

The subscription price is €0.01 per warrant, i.e, €8,500.

In order to limit the dilutive impact over time, and except in the event of the occurrence of an early exercise event (notably a change of control, including the loss of a significant holding by the current management shareholders, or other events of default, including a significant change in the current governance not approved by the EIB), the warrants will only be exercisable from 9 July 2026, i.e. five years from the drawdown of the relevant tranche and at the latest at the end of a period of twelve years following their issue (i.e. 9 July 2033).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives a €10 Million Payment Corresponding to the First Tranche of the Financing Granted by the European Investment Bank This financing will further support the progress and expansion of OSE Immunotherapeutics’ lead clinical development programs in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs.This €10 million payment reinforces the Company’s financial visibility …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Studie: Mehr als die Hälfte der Weltbevölkerung nutzt bis 2025 mobile Geldbörsen
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Connection with ...
WHO guidelines now include Roche’s diagnostic tests in expanded effort to eliminate tuberculosis ...
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Whitestone REIT Re-Activates Growth Plan, Acquires Lakeside Market Shopping Center in Preston Road ...
Riot Blockchain Announces June Production and Operations Updates
Namaste Technologies Subsidiary CannMart Signs Master Distribution Agreement with Rapid Dose ...
Beyond Air Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in July 2021
Sentage Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus