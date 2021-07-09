EDF Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
Paris, July 9th, 2021
Half Year Report for the Liquidity Agreement with Oddo BHF
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 31st December 2020:
- 830 000 titres
- 10 230 417,45 euros
Transactions made from 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2021:
- 10 805 purchase transactions
- 10 258 sale transactions
Over the same period, the traded volume represented:
- 4 289 650 shares and € 49 045 686.10 for purchase transactions
- 4 268 920 shares and € 44 762 648.10 for sale transactions
It is recalled that as of the date of signature of the liquidity agreement, the following resources were included in the dedicated liquidity account
- 738 882 shares
- € 10 120 161
In connection with the execution of the liquidity agreement entered into between EDF and Oddo BHF, the following assets were outstanding under this liquidity agreement on 30th June 2021:
- 1 235 745 shares
- € 5 013 374 in cash
Attachment
