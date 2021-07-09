WISeKey Announces H1 2021 Preliminary Results; Reports Revenue of $9.9 Million, a 24% Increase from H1 2020

ZUG, Switzerland - July 9, 2021: Ad-Hoc announcements pursuant to SIX reporting requirements – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY / SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today its preliminary unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 (“H1 2021”). All H1 2021 figures in this release are unaudited and estimated due to the preliminary nature of the announcement.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, noted, “Since the beginning of the year, we made tremendous progress in our efforts to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. We invested in new technologies and talent, expanded our client base and geographic reach and we are proud to say that due to our leading technologies, dedicated and talented staff, and our dedication to the cybersecurity business, we have emerged from this pandemic stronger than ever. The acquisition of a controlling interest in arago has provided us with a new, higher-margin revenue source for AI-based Knowledge Automation and new synergies for our IoT revenue generation. We believe that due to our solid revenue pipeline for existing product offerings and new opportunities in the emerging Cybersecure Automation for the AIoT market, WISeKey is well positioned to take advantage of several growth opportunities, create new revenue streams, improve margins and increase revenues, and continue its growth organically and through acquisitions, thus gradually providing higher returns to its shareholders.”

Preliminary H1 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights: